By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria-US Singer Adeniji Jemiriye , has won the Presidential Achievement Award in the United State of America (USA).

The ‘Tambele’ crooner received the award in recognition of her 4,803 hours of service to the united states.

Speaking with enthusiasm, the songwriter noted her flair using exceptional style of music to promote peace , love and happiness in the spirit of promoting mental health awareness, fetched her the award.

“That’s a very interesting question. Well, as you know, I’m an artist who uses my music and craft to promote peace, love, happiness, mental health awareness, and empowerment for black girls and women. I guess I’m just doing what I do with my heart and true love for humanity,” she said.

She said her award will have positive impact on Nigerians most especially the youths motivating them never to give up on their dreams.

“I’ll love the award to have a positive impact on the youths first of all, because they’re the future of any society. I hope this award encourages the youths not to give up on themselves and their dreams. They should remember they can achieve anything if they put their mind to it, stay focused, pray, and never give up. In a world filled with so much mental illness and all sorts of distractions, I’ll love to be a ray of light and hope, ” she said.

Speaking further, Jemiriye shedlight on relationship between Nigerians in diaspora and the Nigerian government, said they are pivotal to development, encouraging, building of more cordial relationship.

She said: “I think without mincing words, Nigerians in diaspora contribute a whole lot to the development of Nigeria. Report says Nigerians in diaspora has sent over 20 billion dollars to the country this year alone. I really would like the Nigerian government to endeavor to work more with Nigerians in diaspora, especially those who are willing to work for the betterment of the country. The relationship is there, but it can be better.”

She added she would be glad to be a recipient of a national award if called upon.

“I’ll gladly accept an award from the Nigerian government if it’ll allow me to spread my message of peace and love and bring some positive changes to the youths,” she said.

The award winning artiste has disclosed the video of her hit track ‘Tambele’ will be released December 21 ,Tambele which means ‘Happiness is free’ was released in August.