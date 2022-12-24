By Juliet Umeh

An Ethiopian-based game development studio, Qene Games, said it is contributing to ensure African gamers achieve global inclusion.

It says it wants to achieve this by developing mobile games that represent Africa’s beautiful culture in the global gaming and entertainment industry, where it is currently highly under-represented.

The founder of the platform, Dawit Abraham, said the aim of the company is to unlock the potential within the African continent’s gaming industry through its enriching pan-African cultural heritage embedded in mobile games development. And also to create opportunities for more university graduates who are pursuing careers in mobile game development.

Speaking in an interview with a media organization, Forbes Africa, Abraham said: “Ethiopia, as a country with more than 3,000 years of history and culture, has a large pool for creative inspiration.

“From the artistic and unique music styles that have been around for millennia, to many fascinating legends and folklore, our game developers have an endless source to feed their creativity and imagination.”

According to Abraham, a 2021 report by GSMA, revealed that Sub-Saharan Africa has doubled its number of gamers to 186 million people in the last five years.

“…This development is a result of African gamers playing on tablets or preferably smartphones rather than consoles. South Africa has the highest number of gamers at 24 million people, indicating 40 percent of its population, followed by Ghana (27 percent), Nigeria (23 percent), Kenya (22 percent) and Ethiopia (13 percent.

“These facts prove that the African gaming industry is rapidly expanding and ready to take on the global gaming economy.”

He explained that two award-winning mobile games, Kukulu and Gebeta, are some of Qene Games’ brainchildren.

He said both of them have their concepts derived from an African storyline.

Abraham said: “For instance, Kukulu is the name of a chicken in Ethiopia which, according to the creators, originated from a traditional sport in Ethiopia called Akukulu Alnegam.

“This is one of the many mobile games based on an African storyline, and it presents opportunities for more creativity by mobile game developers.

“Ethiopia alone has more than one cultural heritage, you can imagine what Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, and the whole of Africa would present in contributing to its mobile gaming industry.

“Earlier in 2022, as one of the viable reasons to drive the gamification of African culture, 10 African gaming development studios converged under one umbrella, the Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG) to unite the continent’s gaming industry and help to grow the talent of young African developers.”

The founder believes that Africa is a hub of inspiration to seek ideas for authentic and local-themed mobile games, which will in turn attract stakeholders globally into the African market.

He said; “I also suspect there would be fierce competition among telecommunication operators who have been trying to get into the gaming business to try to fill the gap in distribution and sales,” he added.

“While the gaming industry in Africa is fast-growing, challenges such as distribution and monetisation persist, but Abraham says, these challenges won’t stop Africa’s gaming industry from reaching its potential because like it or not, the time is ripe and Africa is game.”