Argentina have defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup for the third time in Qatar.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium.

The individual prizes were also swept by Argentina players, with Mbappe taking the Golden Boot.

France’s Kylian Mbappe scored eight times in this World Cup, one more than Messi.

The player of the tournament? Golden Ball? Well, that goes to a certain fella called Lionel Messi.

He gets an even bigger cheer! Greatest player of all time? Let’s not do that now! Let’s just enjoy him.

Argentina’s Emi Martinez takes the Golden Glove award for the best keeper.

The young player of the tournament is Argentina’s 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez.