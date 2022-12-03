By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

This FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar so far has been one of the most entertaining of the editions in the past years, with so many ups and downs, underdogs showing their class, disturbances from fans, and many more.

This group stage alone has a lot of shocking events, we just want to show a recap of what has happened so far before the knockout stages.

1. Red, black and red have fallen out of the tournament

Two big powerhouses that have red and black on their flags have crashed out of the tournament. Well, of course, they are no other than Germany and Belgium.

Both countries have the talents to pose a threat in the round of 16 but couldn’t gather enough momentum to do so. Germany finished 3rd in Group E same with the Belgians in Group F.

2. Argentina’s 36-unbeaten streak closed on their opening game

Copa America winners, Argentina took a surprising 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia on their first game in the tournament.

This was one of the first big shocking moments of the tournament. Argentina at the start looked like favourites to win the competition gave doubts to fans after the match.

3. Japan’s double trouble

Japan has had a fantastic World Cup so far beating Germany and Spain in their group. It looked like they were the country likely to be sent home but it was Germany and Costa Rica who had an early elimination.

4. If we go home you go with us

Uruguay defeated Ghana that have been looking for revenge since the 2010, but the South Americans still crashed out as South Korea defeated Portugal to qualify for the next stage. The Uruguayans needed a single goal to qualify on a higher goal difference but the Ghanaians went defensive-wise.

5. Cameroon’s dramatic comeback

The 10am games at this edition of the tournament have always been so interesting with underdogs showing masterclass or funny moments. But Cameroon vs Serbia match was a very shocking six-goal thriller draw.

The Cameroonians scored first before Serbia put three goals behind their post. Shortly, Cameroon scored two more goals to equalise and end the game.

