Ibrahim Umar, a physically challenged man living in Abuja has just won a brand new Toyota Corolla 2021 model on the iLOT Predict and Win a Car & iPhone promo on the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ibrahim Umar emerged winner after correctly predicting winners of the group stage in the world cup tournament on the iLOT betting platform.

Expressing delight at the official presentation of the car prize, in Sheraton hotels in Ikeja, on Wednesday Ibrahim Umar said it was a free prediction, I predicted right and there was a draw that was done and luckily I emerged the winner. I feel very confident about it, it is not something that I used to do, but because it is free prediction.”

Umar expressed that It takes you nothing to put your football knowledge to use. From time to time, betting is worth giving a trial and the beauty of it all is that this was free.”

“I appreciate the company and the customer protection as well as the regulators, he added.

Other winners who won iPhones in the free iLOT predictions are Yusuf Bello, Rufus Odeh,

Murtala Garbar, Ibrahim Ayodele,

Abdulwahab Abubakar and Yusuf fawaz while many participants at the event won power banks and earbuds.

Congratulating the winner’s Manager Director iLOT bet, Uma Ntima said most of the winners were not expecting to emerge, winners, even after winning, never believed it was real but those available have seen that Ilot operates n integrity and character, that is what stands us out from every other betting company.

Expressing satisfaction with the transparency of Ilot bet free prediction, Suzy Onwuka, Head Of Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commission Lagos Office said we came to monitor the event, to ensure transparency and ensure that the people that took part in it also get what the company has offered to give out. We have seen that the process is fair and transparent and they are running according to the terms and conditions of the promo that was registered.”

“I am satisfied because only the winners who are present received their gifts, proxy collection of products was not allowed.”

Speaking at the event, Nkiru Onuzulu, Zonal Coordinator of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission in Lagos said the commission regulates the operations and business of the National lottery in Nigeria.

“We know that Nigerians love sports, a lot is happening in the industry right now, with the right things put in place by the NLRC.

Lottery is an emerging industry, and it keeps improving daily, and different ramifications of it are emerging. There are lots of potentials, and we have the statutory remittances that are supposed to come from it.”

“A lot has been done, by the Commission in this direction because we all know that before this dispensation there were negative perceptions of lottery in general and people took it as something derogatory but with the coming of the commission regulations have been redefined because lottery is now being done the right way,” Onuzwru said.