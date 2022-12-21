Precious Imhansi Jacob is a Nigerian born , Georgia based singer-songwriter who grew up in Warri, Delta state and is also a native of Edo state.

He started making music professionally some years ago and has about two to three singles to his credit, music to him has always been a passion he cannot do without and just as the Nigerian music market keeps growing on a daily basis, his craft has also grown and upgraded gradually to a level nobody can actually resist his sounds and creativity.

Popularly Known as “PTOD” in the music industry, He is an energetic vocalist with great lyrical prowess and his sounds are rare, according to him, he let’s his music speak for him. PTOD who just released a smashing hit single titled “Superstar” is gearing up to become one of the most sort after musical export from Africa representing Nigeria in the United States of America.

His anticipated single “Rosemary” (out Aug. 5th) is a love song, as he describes “for someone you long for but doesn’t long for you in the ways that matter.”

Apart from music, PTOD also has a

wonderful educational background with a

masters degree in Biological Medical Sciences, as well as four scientific research publications from Georgia State University.

PTOD is the next biggest name in the music industry as he is already taking on the mainstream market with his music.