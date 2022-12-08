By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE Pension Transition Directorate, PTAD, has declared that it has paid pensioners the sum of six hundred and ten billion naira within the past eight years

Dr Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Director of the Directorate who stated this on Thursday in Calabar at the close of a two- day Stakeholders engagement forum said this is consonace with the hunane posture if the President Mohammadu Buhari who is committed and passionate about the welfare of the senior citizens in the country.

She said over N7 billion death benefit had also been paid to 3,832 next-of-kin of pensioners who passed away in the last nine years, while over N42 billion pension arrears had been paid to 161,121 pensioners across board.

She revealed that the NITEL/MTEL pensioners who were left out of payment of pensions and retirement benefits since 2005 were captured by PTAD in 2018 following the directive from the president instructing the that they should be paid their gratuities and pension.

“NITEL/MTEL staff were owed arrears of pension for seventy seven months and out of those months PTAD has paid arrears of forty eight months and we are hopeful that in the next few months every one on the payroll from would be paid up-to-date”

She stated that out NITEL/MTEL pensioners gulp about one billion naira monthly being the highest pension wage bill and appealed to the pensioners to be patient while funds are sourced to pay the remaining thirty one months arrears.

She said NITEL/MTEL had their pension scheme where money was deducted into from workers salaries but not paid into government purse but the magnanimity of President Buhari the retirees of those agencies are being paid pension, which she said is a clear case of working in UAC and getting paid at Liver Brothers”

Dr Ejikeme said eleven offices have been opened across the country to attend to the needs of pensioners and called on those who were not captured in the verification exercise done early this year to ensure they are verified to be included in the payroll.