By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, has paid a total of N12, 393,567,595.80 (Twelve Billion Three Hundred and Ninety-Three Million Five Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira Eighty Kobo), to Nitel/Mtel pensioners.

The payment which represents 15-months settlement of inherited unfunded pension liabilities was paid to 11,145 Nitel/Mtel pensioners.

PTAD Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, who announced the payment, explained that 15 months payment is part of the outstanding 63 months of inherited unfunded pension liabilities to NITEL/Mtel pensioners leaving a balance of 48months yet to be settled.

According to her, “In 2018 and after 12 years of uncertainty post privatization, PTAD on-boarded ex-workers of NITEL/Mtel to the monthly pension payroll in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible pensioners get their entitlements. “At the onset, the inherited unfunded pension liability for NITEL/MTEL stood at 84-months.

So far, the President Muhammadu Buhari led government through PTAD has cleared 36-months out of the inherited arrears as follows 1-month in 2019; 6-months in 2020; 14-months in 2021 and 15-months in 2022.”

Dr Ejikeme gave the assurance that “the backlog of NITEL/Mtel inheritied pension liabilities will continue to be cleared subject to available funds.”