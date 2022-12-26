By Biodun Busari

The anti-government protests which began on September 17 in Iran have reached a hundred days as protesters vowed not to back down despite the government clampdown on them.

CNN reports the demonstrations which had claimed more than 500 lives including 69 children are the longest-running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution has shaken the regime.

The unrest began when a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini died in police custody on September 16 having been arrested and detained for breaching women’s hijab dress code.

Recently, two protesters were executed by hanging and at least 26 others face the same fate, after what Amnesty International calls “sham trials.”

Some Iranian celebrities have taken irrevocable steps to support protests, leading to their arrest or exile, as Taraneh Alidoosti, a well-known Iranian actress, is being held in the notorious Evin prison for condemning the execution of a young protester.

Previously, she published a photo of herself without a mandatory headscarf, holding a sign with the protesters’ slogan.

Another prominent Iranian actress who has left the country, Pegah Ahangarani, told BBC Persian: “Both sides have been radicalised, the regime in its crackdown and people in the film industry in their response.

“Iran cannot go back to pre-Mahsa Amini era,” Ahangarani said.

Hamid Farrokhnezhad, another well-known Iranian actor, moved to the US earlier this month and immediately called Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a “dictator”, comparing him to Franco, Stalin and Mussolini.

Ali Karimi, one of Iran’s most celebrated former footballers living in Dubai, also supported the protests. He said Iranian intelligence agents threatened to kill him, eventually leading him to move to the US.

Iran’s Generation Z has been at the forefront of these protests, defying strict religious rules and setting new trends such as burning headscarves.