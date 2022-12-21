.

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Protesters numbering over 300 and most women have taken to the Ikom -Ogoja Highway, and Major streets of Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River to protest what they described as the “political arrest” of their children by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of the state led by Governor Ben Ayade.

In a swift reaction, the Special Adviser Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita described the protest as oppositions tactics of seeking attention adding that they were already afraid because they know they will suffer massive defeat at the polls.

He said the new electoral law makes it criminal for any person to destroy campaign posters, billboards or banners dressing that it doesn’t matter who was involved.

Vanguard learned the Women who carried placards with various inscriptions, accused the APC of witch-hunting their perceived political enemies.

Some of the inscriptions reads

“Ayade Bring back our Children”,

“Billboard no dey win Election”,

“Ayade respect our human rights”,

“Election no be war”,

“We say no to Police brutality”,

“Ayade must release our children.”

The spokesperson for the protesting Women, Mrs Grace Abang, called on the government to immediately release those arrested unconditionally.

Mrs Abang said : “We are not out for any political party but to request for the release of our children.

“We have done everything for Ayade and he has failed us only to return back to arrest our children. We are asking Ayade to release our children arrest us in their place.”

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Tuesday alleged harassment and indiscriminate arrest of its members and supporters in Cross River, particularly in the Northern senatorial district of the state.

The chairman PDP in the state , Venatius Ikem Esq .who raised the alarm had fingered the state government and the APC for being responsible.

He noted that police were been used to carry out the act of intimidating some perceived political opposition.

He pointed out that their action was fueled by the need to intimate supporters of the party, especially those in the northern senatorial district where the Governor will be in the ballot for a senatorial seat with a popular candidate of the PDP.

He said that the police team were drafted from Ogoja, Ikom and Calabar to effect the arrest on a trump up charges of destruction of billboards and obstruction of public peace.

When contacted, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Erasmus Ekpang, said the arrests was based on a complaint lodged by the ruling party.

He also said that the arrest was not directed at the PDP members as some of their members were also among those arrested by the police.

“The Police made a random arrest and I can tell you that some children of our members were among those arrested,” he said.

The state Police Command had confirmed the arrest but noted that it was in connection with the destruction of the campaign billboards of the APC.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo, said the suspects will be screened and those who are innocent will be let go immediately.

“When they bring the suspects, we will screen them and fish out the culprits and the innocent ones would be freed and those found culpable would be charged to Court.

“The Police frown at the destruction of billboards and we have earlier issued a statement to that effect,” Ugbo said.