By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Stakeholders and affected property owners have expressed concern over the ability of the Lagos State Government and its Ogun State counterpart to adequately pay compensation for the proposed construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has allayed the fears of property owners of adequate compensation, saying proper arrangements were being worked out for compensation.

The stakeholders, property owners, and the government made the remarks, Wednesday, at the Panel Review Meeting on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge project in Lagos and Ogun states by the Lagos State Government Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, held in Lagos.

The planned 38-kilometer Fourth Mainland Bridge is estimated to gulp about $2.5 billion.

The idea of constructing the fourth mainland bridge was aimed at reducing severe congestion on the existing Third Mainland Bridge.

The project would be delivered through Public-Private Partnership and would be tolled for two years.

The Managing Director, Sustainability, the firm that conducted the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), Dr. Kayode Oluwaguyi, has said the state government would announce the preferred bidder in December, while the major preferred bidder would be announced April next year.

He said eight roads – Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos/Abuja highway, Benin/Sagamu, and Igbogbo/Lagos aligned with the Fourth Bridge.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ forum, the Special Adviser to State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, said adequate compensation is in line with international best practices.

Adeyoye, who was represented by the Project Director, Engineer Tokunbo Ajanaku, said the panel review for the ESIA report on the fourth mainland bridge project is the final review before the project is approved at ESIA level.

Earlier, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure Aramide Adeyoye, said the state government had carried along the over 48 estates, traditional rulers, and others that would be affected by the bridge.

Some of the stakeholders and property owners who expressed concern included: Abayomi Adeleye, Olarewanju Smith, Abiola Badmus, Biodun Sunday, and A. Oriloye

“We will like to know from the government of Lagos and Ogun States to clarify to us the standard for compensation, the exact amount to be paid to each among others, anything other than this will amount to forced eviction,” Oroloye stated.