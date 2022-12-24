By Jimitota Onoyume

President Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation and General Overseer Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry , Warri Delta State, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin A.k.a Papa J has splashed about one hundred million naira and distributed over 4,500 cartons of noddles to his church workers and those present in his church in the spirit of the Yuletide.

The General Overseer said the gesture was not just for members of his church alone but also to all who were in the church at the time of the distribution.

“This yuletide period is a time to show love, there is no better time to give to the poor amongst us than this period. The items gifted were for everyone present at the Mercy City not only Church members.

“I am a man of love and what motivates me is giving and seeing people happy. I promise God that if he blesses me I will return the blessings to Him and this is what I am doing by showing love to the needy”

Vice president of the foundation and wife of the clergyman, Anthonia Fufeyin aka mama J assisted the husband in doling out the gifts , describing her husband as a man who enjoys giving .

The Secretary-General of the church and Project Director of Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation, Mr Moses Akpovotiti lauded the clergy, saying he is a passionate giver.” My spiritual father, Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin can give his last naira j to make people happy and he has remained a blessing to this generation. I have been working with the prophet now for twelve years . Giving is part of him. “

The elevated beneficiaries of the gesture were full of gratitude, praying God almighty to continue to shower more blessings on the clergyman and his family and ministry.