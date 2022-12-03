By Ishola Balogun

The Executive Director, National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Abia state, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu, has commended the French Language boss, Prof. Lateef Babatunde Ayeleru for erecting physical structures, ongoing renovation works in the institution as well as his good management style, the zeal and youthful energy deployed towards resolving the challenges faced by the centres.

Prof Emejulu who stated this during his courtesy visit to the village recently also urged all staff to continue to support Prof. Ayeleru with prayers and goodwill in order to record more success in piloting the affairs of the French Language Centre to the advantage of all. He was received at the council chambers by the DG/CEO, Prof Ayeleru in company of principal officers and senior management staff of the Village.

Emejulu said his visit was aimed at familiarizing himself with the French Village community, an institution he has benefited immensely from and has a strong cordial relationship, first with its former Director, Prof. Rauf Adebisi and also its Abuja Liaison Office.

The NINLAN boss hailed his host, Prof. Ayeleru for the ongoing renovation works to make the environment more enticing and conducive for both staff and students.

He encouraged the students to take French studies seriously and use it to their advantage as Nigeria is surrounded by Francophone countries.

He said NINLAN would also host Prof. Ayeleru on its campus in Aba at its maiden Convocation ceremony for students of its Graduate Conversion Programme and first batch of the National Certificate in Education which is scheduled to hold on December 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Registrar, Miss Ini Nwa appreciated the guest for his visit while assuring him of French Village’s continuous cooperation to move the Inter-University Centres forward.

