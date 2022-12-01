A group, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BATCO) Mandate Group, on Thursday, held a rally in Lagos, to show solidarity and support to the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to win next year’s Presidential Election.

The walk, which had over 100,000 participants, was from Ikeja to Ojota through Maryland. It was led by an APC stalwart in the state, Abdullahi Ayinde Enilolobo, was also to show the group’s full backing to the second term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Addressing the teeming members of the group and thousands of party faithfuls, the leader of the group, Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi), represented by Alhaji Ayinde said Nigeria at this point deserves no less a leader than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has the requisite knowledge and experience to govern Nigeria at a time like this.

He downplayed the various propaganda targeted at the APC Presidential Candidate, noting that Tinubu remains the most popular, sellable and capable candidate to lead the country and ensure that the successes of the current administration are not eroded.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the only option for Nigeria considering the current global economic challenges occasioned by the global pandemic and other issues “

“Nigeria is on the cusp of greatness and Asiwaju is the ideal driver of greatness. Just take a look at the situation of Lagos when he became governor and that tells you all you need to know” Enilolobo said

The BATCO Mandate Group leader, also used the medium to sensitise voters on the need to get their PVCs and vote for the APC in the 2023 General Elections at all levels.

The BATCO Mandate Group will in the coming days and weeks extend the walk to other parts of Lagos, to canvass votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

