•As Banks get guidelines to sell their 60% shares in DisCos to new investors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Council on Privatization, NCP, has approved the sum of N1.371 billion for the settlement of outstanding redundancy benefits owed former workers of aviation ground handling service provider, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, SAHCO,

The approval was to bring succour and ensure the payment of the entitlements of the former workers.

This was one of the highlights of the 6th meeting of the Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement, yesterday, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, explained that the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, presented a memo to the Council, seeking its approval for the payment of the sum due to ex-SAHCO workers

The DG also informed the Council of the notice of “peaceful protest” received from ex-workers of SAHCO, who were also members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSAN, on account of the non-payment of their outstanding severance entitlements after the disengagement of the workers from the company following its privatization in 2009.

After deliberation on the matter, the Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, gave the approval for the outstanding severance entitlements of the ex-workers to be paid.

According to the statement, “The Council also received an update on the development of a 1,650 Mega Watts Hydro Power Plant in Makurdi, Benue State, particularly the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee and the proposed publication on the Expression of Interest for the engagement of a Transaction Adviser for the project.”

On the concession of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, “the Council was informed that Requests for Qualification (RfQs) were received from 11 consortiums, out of which three (NSP Consortium, Mainstream Energy and Africa Plus Partners) were shortlisted to present proposals for the concession.”

On the restructuring of the Kano, Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt DisCos, Council was informed that the notifications of change of Directors for all the DisCos had been filed at the Corporate Affairs Commission, while the BPE has issued guidelines to banks/lenders for the sale of their 60 percent shares in the assets.

“Further updates were received on the sale of fiveNIPP Power Plants, particularly the engagements with the Nigerian Governors Forum on the NIPP transaction, and the resolution by the governors to constitute a committee to review the transaction and revert to the Bureau,” the statement said.

The Council expressed satisfaction with the BPE’s handling of the engagements with the governors on the sale of the NIPP and the Federal Government’s 40 percent interest in the Aba Ring-Fenced area.

In attendance at the meeting were council members including Ministers of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the Director-General of the BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh; representatives of Federal Ministry of Justice, heads of relevant MDAs and other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, weekend, received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, the management of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, led by its Chairman, Mohammed Shehu.

In his remarks, Shehu appealed to Osinbajo, to support the commission’s drive to digitize its operations, particularly the efficient allocation and disbursement of revenues to the 3 tiers of government in accordance with the Act setting up the commission.