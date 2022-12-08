…Distributes free eyeglasses, screens 5000 Ekiti residents on cancer, dental diseases

By Dapo Akinrefon

An agro-allied organization, Agbeyewa Farms has concluded an eight-day outreach programme of providing free medical care to over 5,000 people across 20 communities in Ekiti State.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with Grace for Impact Foundation, an international non-profit organization, is a major component of Agbeyewa’s strategy to ensure shared prosperity that benefits the entire state.

The outreach featured 100 health care professionals providing medical screening and treatments, eye screening and free eyeglasses, dental screening and treatments, and cancer screening, as well as dispensing medications to residents of Ipao, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun, Itapaji, Ikosu, Erinmope and neighboring communities in Ekiti state.

Speaking during the outreach, Chairman, Agbeyewa Farms, Mr Niyi Olajide said: “This medical outreach provided essential care to members of our host communities and nearby areas, which are largely remote areas and have limited access to healthcare services.

“We appreciate the opportunity to benefit our host communities on health matters through our sustained interest in the wellness of the communities. We believe that engagements like this promote mutual trust and enhance cooperation between host communities and businesses. We hope our model of involvement encourages other businesses operating in the state to also partner with the government to contribute to the sustained development of the state.”

The eight-day medical outreach started in Ipao-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state, attended by traditional rulers, government representatives, and ended at the town hall of Erinmope, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti state, where hundreds of indigenes of Erinmope and neighbouring communities turned up to benefit from the free health services provided.

Commending the initiative, the Obaleo of Erinmope Ekiti, Oba Sunday Aniyi said: “Today, we have once again witnessed Agbeyewa’s genuine interest in Erinmope, The free medical services we have enjoyed do not come cheap anywhere in the world. Agbeyewa has once again proven to us that they are not only interested in having their farmland in our community but are also particular about the wellbeing of the indigenes. On behalf of the community, I say thank you to them.”

Speaking on the results of the outreach, the Grace for Impact program coordinator, Mrs Dele Nweneka stated that of the 5,533 individuals who benefitted from the six-day health mission, about 35% were men, 50% women and 15% children. Eye and Dental care accounted for 76.5% of the medical cases encountered while cases like high blood pressure, Malaria, amongst others made up the 40%.

Nweneka said: “We were impressed by the responses from the six communities and particularly grateful to Agbeyewa for making this possible.”

Agbeyewa Farms said it is building Africa’s most diverse and dynamic agro-allied organization from Ekiti state, Nigeria, and its goal is to “grow Africa and feed the world” with responsibility and sustainability and building healthy and thriving communities through sustainable agro-allied investments.