By Ada Osadebe

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has revealed why his wife, Meghan Markle, had a miscarriage in 2020.

According to PageSix, he claimed that was caused by the press.

He made this known in their Netflix docuseries, saying, “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the [Daily] Mail did, I watched the whole thing.

“Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course, we don’t.

“But bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw that a miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her.”

Prince Harry was referring to the protracted legal case the couple had launched against The Daily Mail in 2019 for publishing a private letter she penned to her father, Thomas Markle.

The “Suits” alum revealed she suffered a miscarriage the first morning they woke up in their Santa Barbara home in July 2020, after quitting the royal family earlier that year.

The couple’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, stated that Markle was consumed by the case.

She said, “Meghan and I would be texting at 1 a.m. or 3 a.m. her time, she’d be awake, unable to sleep, thinking about this case, and the wider issues and the toll it was taking.”

And Abigail Spencer, her “Suits” co-star, fought back tears as she remembered visiting the couple in their new Santa Barbara digs the previous day and immediately sensed something was wrong.

Spencer revealed that Markle confessed to not being able to sleep while showing her around their home.