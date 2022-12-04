By Ayo Onikoyi

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has finally broken the over 40 years jinx of existence without its own property. The PMAN executives led by the president, Mr. Pretty Okafor, have acquired a multi-million-naira edifice in Lekki, Lagos to be used as a corporate office. This is part of the union’s strategy for the ongoing biometric card registration drive being implemented in conjunction with Zenith Bank.

According to the PMAN president, “We consider it necessary to have a business office that is accessible to the artists community and corporate sector in Nigeria. We want to ensure that musicians are receiving proper remunerations for their creative works, both at home and abroad. Through the acquisition of this property, we are sending an important message to Nigerian musicians and the corporate sector that PMAN, the Nigerian music industry powerhouse, is back in business.”

Okafor explained further that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN deliberately chose Lekki for the new corporate office because it’s the new epicenter of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“You know, our former rented office was located in Ikeja but we decided to acquire our own property in Lekki. It’s a deliberately made decision because Lekki is the new hub for the Nigerian music industry. It is the hotbed for the new wave Afrobeats culture. Lekki is where the Gen Zers of Nigerian entertainment reside,” he noted.

The newly acquired corporate office is a fully detached 5-bedroom duplex, equipped with different ultra-modern facilities including digital music library, radio station, conference rooms, and VIP lounge among others.