By Rosemary Iwunze

Prestige Assurance Plc has projected a premium income of N12 billion for the 2022 operating year.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Rajesh Kamble, who disclosed this at the company’s annual general meeting in Lagos last week, noted that its brand’s profile has stood it out as a prompt claims-paying insurance company in the country.

Kamble said: “During the last five years, our shareholders’ funds has doubled and now stands at N13.7 billion.

The company is growing at a very good rate within the last five years and as at the close of third quarter 2022, our gross premium stands at N10.3 billion. We are hoping to close the year 2022 with a N12 billion premium as production.

“As a forward looking organisation, we have made great investment in the acquisition and deployment of contemporary technology that enables our customers to have a seamless experience and transactions completed in record time. This has been proved during the pandemic period where business continuity was maintained with our employees attending to day-to-day business issues, despite the office being closed.”

Also speaking, Chairman of the company, Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji, said: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the growth trajectory of the company in the past five years has been tremendous. Its shareholders’ funds have grown from N7.5 billion to N13.7 billion. “Going forward, innovation and efficiency gains will be the key pillars around which we would now have to raise our game.”