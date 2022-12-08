John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has said it takes solace in assurances given by the President, Commander -In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, that he would ensure a level playing field for all contestants in the 2023 general elections.

The LP Campaign said this in response to comments attributed to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, to the effect that the military has always been under pressure to compromise elections but that it would always remain apolitical.

Cheif Spokesperson of the LP PCC, Dr. Tanko Yunusa who spoke to Vanguard in response to Irabor’s comments said, the LP campaign had confidence in several assurances given by Buhari, who is the C-In-C that the military will remain true to its calling.

Tanko said, “We have always believed in the assurances given by President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration will give all contestants a level playing field before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“We believe that our military is now populated by professionals who know their responsibility and are willing to uphold their oath to the service of our mother land and that they will not bow to the pressures of those who hate this country to do anything untoward to truncate our march towards building a more stable and peaceful nation.

“We are also not unaware of comments and actions of the Presidential candidate of the ruling party .

“It is in this light we wish to appeal to the ruling party and its candidate not to push Nigerians to the wall by the use of violent rhetoric and incitement such as the one used by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in London.

“He was seen and heard on video encouraging his supporters to ‘grab power and run with it’, this is not only inciting but an invitation to chaos.”