….UK, AfDB, AGRA, others expressed interest in Nigeria’s agric sector

….FNS remains panacea to Nigeria’s agricultural challenges- Mbaram

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





AS food security remains cardinal in boosting food production, availability, accessibility and profitability, Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Monday, disclosed that under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, 60 million bags of fertilizers have been produced.

Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture made this known at the two-day Feed Nigeria Summit 2022 in Abuja with theme ‘Nigeria: Riding the Global AgDown’ held in Abuja.

According to him, the 60 million bags produced was on the heels of 50 kilogram bags produced under PFI, and that the Buhari-led administration has massively invested in the PFI since 2016 it was inaugurated in order to boost the agricultural sector.

International partners including the United Kingdom expressed interest in the Nigerian agricultural sector with the huge potential it has, and wants to ensure farmers are engaged for high productivity with the use of technology and access to finance. Also the Commonwealth Development Office, investors from the United Kingdom are keen on investing in the sector.

The Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS) is Nigeria’s foremost convocation of the agricultural sector and agro-allied stakeholders. Since its inception, the event has provided a platform for players in the agro-allied ecosystem to proffer solutions to the challenges bedeviling Nigeria’s emergence as an African agricultural powerhouse while also projecting opportunities within the sector.

He said: “In 2016, we launched the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative to increase the production of NPK 20:10:10 fertiliser.

“Total production since the inception of the initiative is now over 60 million 50kg bags, with the number of participating blending plants increasing to 62 from just four.”

Meanwhile, he promised that fertilizer blending plants will be installed at the recently launched Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones, SAPZs, in order to cover the country, and will be done through partnership between the Federal Government and the African Development Bank Group, AfDB, Islamic Development Bank, IDB, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD.

He (Osinbajo) also maintained that the Buhari-led administration has resuscitated the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, as NALDA has mandate to establish integrated farm estates across the country.

According to him, NALDA had engaged over 1,000 youths through its National Young Farmers Scheme, YFS.

Earlier, the Director-General, Feed Nigeria Summit Secretariat, Richard Mbaram, explained the impact Summit will make in the agribusiness and will open a new vista for the stakeholders towards boosting food security and wealth creation including job creation, and added that it will attract more investors and investments.

Mbaram also expressed optimism that the Summit would address challenges affecting productivity including food storage to reduce post-harvest losses by over 50 per cent, best agronomic practices, access to investors, and other relevant recommendations.

“As a country, we are facing challenges around food security, and AgroNigeria has an entity that has been convening the Feed Nigeria Summit, in fact, they need to have this Summit at this time before the year closes to ensure that we bring stakeholders together to discuss the issues that affect food security in Nigeria and take it to another level where we can leverage the headwinds to begin to soar around upturning the downturn that is affecting the world.

“We want to support the country from a strategic manner, so we are not having this event because we want to have it, we have talked with the international partners, British government is with us here, the Commonwealth Development Office, investors from the United Kingdom traveled down here and are engaging stakeholders”, he said.

Also speaking was the Vice President, Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), Apollos Nwafor, assured AGRA’s resolve in ensuring hunger is reduced in the African content by 2030.