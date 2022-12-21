By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has said the north will not be blackmailed to vote for any candidate in next year’s presidential election, adding that the electorates were free to vote their choice in a popular democracy.

On killings of northerners in the south east he said he was aware over a hundred had been massacred within the last two decades.

” I am aware that over one hundred northerners have been killed in the south east in the last two decades. I have been speaking against killing of northerners in the south east for almost two decades. I have met several Igbo leaders including a former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife years ago “

“In Obigbo, Rivers state , Abia when the Indigenous People of Biafra had occasions to celebrate, northerners were their targets. In Obigbo alone, I have buried about forty northerners between the period of the endSARS revolution and IPOB celebrations. “

He further called on the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi to speak against killings of northerners in the south east.

” The only thing I can say is that Nigeria is one country, let democracy reign. The votes will decide who wins any position. Nigerians don’t mind where you are from all they want is what you can do for the country to be happy. There are a lot of Ibos across the country. We don’t need hate speeches. Me and my followers will not vote Obi, he has not spoken against the killings of northerners in the east”

Saidu said there was nothing wrong if the Department of State Police , DSS, chose to investigate any allegations against the governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

” If the DSS chooses to investigate Mr Emefiele they should allow the DSS do its job. Those protesting against it, I don’t see why. “