Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), said the presidential candidates of major political parties are yet to inform Nigerian voters on how they will decisively put an end to extrajudicial killings in the country.

Falana made this assertion in a statement on the recent murder of a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem in Ajah.

The legal luminary’s statement comes four days after Raheem’s gruesome murder.

According to Falana, even though the presidential candidates have condemned the incident, they are yet to inform the masses how they will decisively tackle killings by security operatives should they be voted into office.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and complete disapproval of the horrendous killing, even though it is a common phenomenon under his administration,” Falana stated.

“In the same vein, the presidential candidates of the leading political parties have berated the Nigeria Police Force over the killing.

“It is however curious to note that these political leaders have not informed Nigerian voters how they intend to end the extrajudicial killing of unarmed citizens by the police and other security agencies in the county if they win the 2023 presidential election.”

Recall that Bolalnle met her untimely death after a trigger-happy cop, ASP Drambi Vandi, shot her dead on Christmas Day.

Her killing has sparked outrage from many Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali calling for a proper probe and assuring that justice will be served in the matter.