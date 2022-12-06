By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

President Muhammadu has urged Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and Committed to the discharge of their constitutional inline with global best practices.

The president made the remarks while declaring open the 2022 chief of Army Staff annual conference held at International conference center Kasarawa Sokoto state.

He said his administration has maintained a robust policy in the modernization of Nigerian Army and other armed forces for improve capacity as well as competence in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

He assured that, the provision of Nigerian Army Aviation and security to Nigerians would continue to received his administrations premium attention.

The president however expressed hope that, the theme of the COAS annual conference, would addressed it’s desired objectives.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chief of Army Staff Liutenant General Farouk Yahaya said during the year under review, Nigerian Army have made a remarkable progress with the support of the Nigerian political leaders, corporate heads and indeed other Nigerians.

He said the training execise conducted by the Nigerian Army in conjunction with other foreign troops has continued to sharpen the skills of Nigerian troops in weapons handling and practices, adding that, the performance of personnel who participated in the training execise has adequately improved.

He informed the president of the Nigerian Army vision to actualize Nigerian Army Aviation which he said if becomes fully operational would provide numerous roles that includes, rapid deployment of troops, prompt evacuation of casualties and prompt delivery of logistics and supplies among others.

The General crepe indulgence of the president to provide more support in the actualization of the Nigerian Army Aviation vision .

” Nigerian Army will remain committed in providing enabling environment for the Nigerian democratic process to strive , before, during and after the 2023 general elections.”

” I also assured Mr President and indeed other Nigerians, our unalloyed loyalty and total commitment to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and the defence of the territorial integrity of our great nation” COAS averred.

Sokoto State Governor Àminu Waziri Tambuwal in his address at the conference expressed hope that, the outcome of the

conference would positively impact on numerous operations and activities of the Nigerian Army across the country.

“Let me at this juncture, on behalf of the good people of Sokoto State, express appreciation for the tireless effort of the Nigerian Army and other services of the Armed Forces, as well as other security agencies, towards the maintenance of Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

“The collective contribution of all the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and all heads of security agencies to the improvement of the general security situation in the North West, particularly in Sokoto State is indeed commendable.

Tambuwal assured his administration’s unwavering support to the attainment of the objectives and a partnership for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.

” My administration in collaboration with security agencies have identified inadequacy of logistics and manpower as major constraints to security operations in the State”.

” Sokoto State has, endevored to support short and long term operations with logistics and allowances for personnel, some of which are:, Special operation involving the Army, Police, DSS and NSCDC.Operation Puff Adder I (MOPOL),Operation Puff Adder II and Metro, which involves MOPOL, regular Police, Airforce, NSCDC and DSS.”

He said apart from support to security operations, the State Government also provides logistics aid to all security agencies in the state and recently reviewed upward, the monthly logistic support to the agencies by 150 percent.

“We have, in collaboration with the State Ministry for Local Government Affairs and that of Careers and Security Matters, concluded plans to procure 250 Motorcycles for vigilante groups and also to provide monthly allowances to 100 vigilantes in each of the 23 LGAs in the State”.

The Governor further commended Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for his efforts of maintaining the high standards, for which the Nigerian Army is known for, since his assumption of office.

Six eminent Nigerians that includes, Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Rabiu, Liutenant General Tukur Buratai, Mr Tony Emelelu Chairman UBA, Controller General of Customs Colonel Hameed Ali retired and Chairman chief Executive Zenith Bank Mr Jovia were presented with awards for their quantum Support to the Nigerian Army.