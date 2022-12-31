…Says God don’t allow one who will sell Nigeria

…Don’t allow one who will betray his brother

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again indicated his rejection of the Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa 2023 presidential bid based on perceived negative characters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer and his running mate.

Apparently referring to the duo in familiar analogies that have defined his displeasure with Atiku and Okowa, Wike, during Saturday’s flag off the Ogbo-Ihugbogo Road in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers, said, prayed God not to allow the duo take hold of the presidency come 2023.

Hinging his prayer on recent attack on him by Prince Uche Secondus, immediate past PDP National Chairman, the Rivers Governor, said, “Some people said it is only God who can decide who becomes President. We agree. We’re where we are today because of God.

“Nobody can even breath without God, talk much of holding political office. But our prayer is, God don’t allow those who will sell off Nigeria in one second of being in power. God, don’t allow anybody that who you will have agreement with and in next two minutes the person will change (renege on the agreement).”

Apparently chiding Governor Okowa, Wike continued, “Our prayer is God, don’t allow betrayers who will betray their brothers after agreeing with their brothers to do a particular thing. God may you not allow such people (to takeover presidency)”

He added, “Don’t be treacherous in life because you want power. God will never give power to the wicked. Our hands are clean we have not done anything wrong. All we are saying is, do things in a way all of us will have sense of belonging.

“That all of us will believe that we are together. That is all we are saying. If saying so is wrong, then let it be to God. But we know that it is good as right takes, let left take also.

“I heard them say that PDP is a responsible party I agree. But when they left PDP in 2014 against 2015. When they left and made PDP to lose our election. Today, we are struggling to take over power from APC. Who are those who made us to lose this power.”