By Esther Onyegbula

In the bid to promote Igbo cul­ture and tradition and show that the people are united, members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, on December 2 and 3 celebrated Igbo Cultural Day in Lagos.

The president of the Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, High Chief Sunday Ossai,

tasked the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the need to promote and preserve Igbo cultural heritage as the custodian of Igbo culture and tradition Ossai, gave the task at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos as the State chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, where a lecture was equally delivered by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, University of Lagos, Prof. Lucian Obinna Chukwu, a renowned Igbo illustrious son.

Chairman Planning Committee of the event, Prince Ubochi.C. Ubochi expressed gratitude to God for the grace to put the event together.

In a chat during the event, Ubochi noted that the year 2022 has been an eventful one. Preaching peace and unity among the ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, he enjoined all to regard others as brothers and sisters.

Ubochi spoke about the launch of a model the Igbo Wealth Creation Center, where uneducated boys learn to trade. Umunneoma Economics is building wealth and the incubation system.

He explained that they would harp on the need to encourage the scheme to ensure it impacts lives. continuation.

“The Igbo apprenticeship scheme ‘igba boi’ has become the most popular indigenous Nigerian economic institution, globally recognized as the world’s largest business incubator.

“The scheme has the full potential to do for the Nigerian economy what similar apprenticeship schemes have done in many parts of the world. The launch would help alleviate poverty.

He emphasized the need to Reposition The Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme For

Wealth Creation.

On her part, Ohaneze Women Leader, Jane Francis Chioma stress the need for the celebration.

“In traditional Igbo society, the yam crop is regarded as the king of crops. Yam represents peace, unity, love and harmony. It also represents equity, justice, fair play, good governance, and productivity.

One of the Lagos State Patrons, Dr Chris Onyekachi said the Igbo are very industrious and peaceful. That informs their active participation in the development drives of their host communities. This assertion is made manifest in the actions and activities of Ndigbo who live in Lagos.”

“The significance of the event is to promote good governance. It is the maiden edition of elite gathering and I believe we would unite to have a positive impact on our society.