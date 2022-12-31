By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the release of 104 inmates in the five custodial centres located in the state.

In a statement on Saturday by Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, the governor, signed the release order on December 28 based on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Onigbanjo, said that the gesture was also in compliance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution (amended) which empowers the governor to exercise the prerogative of mercy.

According to him,”The Advisory Council relied on information provided by the correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates.

“The approval for the release of the inmates is in line with the commitment of the Lagos State Government to decongest correctional facilities in Lagos State as part of the Justice Sector Reforms.”