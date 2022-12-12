.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A pregnant woman, Mrs Mary Barka, was reportedly killed in a failed attempt to kidnap her husband by suspected bandits in Pelachiroma village, Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspects, who have since been arrested by hunters, were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Hawul, Habila Lemaka.

The leader of the vigilante/hunters, Mohammed Yohanna, told journalists, yesterday, that the incident was reported a few days ago, after the suspects attacked the village and attempted to kidnap their targets, but were not successful.

He regretted that a pregnant woman, Mary Barka, was killed by the suspects, who are now cooling off in the hands of police.

Yohanna said: “Pelachiroma village of Hawul Local Government Area witnessed an attack by suspected bandits. I immediately mobilised my team to the village that night and succeeded in arresting four culprits who attempted to kidnap Mr Barka Sawa, because he (Sawa) has given them his cattle to the rear for him. Unfortunately, the bandits succeeded in killing his wife.

“ Four of the suspects, who confessed to the crime when arrested, are Fulanis and I have since handed them to the DPO of Hawul, Habila Lemaka. The culprits are expected to be taken to the Borno State Police Command for further interrogation and prosecution.”