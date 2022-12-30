By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

To have the rare opportunity of attending NAFEST, Nigeria’s annual iconic arts and culture festival, is usually a thing of joy for everyone. It was therefore strange for Vanguard Newspaper to find Olabanjo Inioluwa Precious, an SSS 2 student at Model Secondary School, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State, weeping. Vanguard spoke to the weeping student, and this is her story:

“A letter was sent to the principal of my school to present candidates for essay competition at Eko NAFEST 2022. So, we were taken to the Ministry of Arts and Culture in Ondo State to write qualifying essays. After the evaluation, I was picked as the second person to represent Ondo State. The person who came first was Oghenefejiro from another school.

“When I got home, I went online to search for everything about NAFEST. I got to know that it is the 35th edition, being hosted this year by Lagos State, and there are different activities scheduled for the festival like essay writing competition, Ayo traditional board game, children’s music competition, fashion, drama competitions, free skills acquisition, etc.”

Precious told Vanguard that she and Fejiro “were groomed for two Saturdays to come to Lagos to represent Ondo State at Eko NAFEST 2022 essay writing competition.” The title of the essay was “Arts, Culture & Tourism as Tools for Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria”. About 30 (expectedly well-known brilliant) students wrote the essay in Ondo, and Precious and Fejiro were selected to come to Lagos.

Precious had hoped that she and Fejiro were going to write the competitive essay at Eko NAFEST. She was not told that only one essay writer was going to represent each state. So, when Fejiro and other contestants were ushered into the hall for the competition, leaving Precious behind at the Press Centre, Precious broke down in tears, because she had worked so hard for the competition and had determined to win the laurel for her state, Ondo. That was where the ever-vigilant eyes of Vanguard spotted Olabanjo Inioluwa Precious and decided to announce her to the world!

“If I had been told in advance that only one person was needed to represent a state, I wouldn’t have felt so disappointed. I had prepared so earnestly for this competition. I worked so hard for it. We are even writing tests presently in my school and I had been preparing for the tests and this essay writing competition at the same time. That’s why it was so painful to me. My school is a very standard school, and I don’t like missing a day in school. I was very happy when I got to know I was going to Lagos to represent Ondo. I don’t usually travel.

“My mates in school know that I was coming for this competition. So, what will I tell them when I get back and they start asking me questions (about my performance at the competition)? I came all the way from Akure, and as I am here, I am missing a lot (of classes) in the school. I had competed when I was in JSS 1. But this time around, I had seen it as an opportunity to win for my state.”

Speaking about her career aspiration, Precious told Vanguard that she is a science student, and her aspiration is to be a medical doctor. She said this career path was informed by her compassionate nature and desire to see people in good health.

Vanguard found that Precious, right from her days in primary school, has been a shining star academically – taking first positions, although she admits she had had challenges – sometimes displaced to second or third positions as she was going higher. But she said she has recovered her position in her Senior Secondary School.

Vanguard introduced Precious to the Director-General of National Council for Arts & Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe and Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Mash, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Arts, Culture & Tourism.

Precious, no doubt, is a girl to watch. Many young persons in her position would have occupied themselves roaming the pavilions at NAFEST and enjoying themselves without giving a hoot about their mission in Lagos and at the event. But she wept.

Vanguard shines @ Eko NAFEST 2022

Following the exclusive human interest story Vanguard pulled out in the middle of the event and instantly published on its website, Vanguard Newspaper became a reference point at the Eko NAFEST 2022.

After reading “The student who wept @ Eko NAFEST”, Otunba Runsewe fished the student, Precious Olabanjo, out of the teeming crowd of participants at the Eko NAFEST 2022 and invited her to the Governor’s Lodge, Marina, Lagos alongside other selected children, to be hosted by Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, November 11, 2022.

During the reception, deliberately arranged to take place at the historical quarters where Lord Lugard, Nigeria’s former Governor-General, lived (according the First Lady), Otunba Runsewe publicly called out Precious Olabanjo, Osa Mbonu-Amadi and Vanguard Newspaper. Runsewe re-told Precious’ story to the First Lady and other important dignitaries that gathered there.

Precious was given the microphone to speak. Hesitantly, she said: “Mummy, I must thank you for this honour done to me today and other children here. Mummy, you restored my hope and I also wish to thank our Daddy, Otunba Segun Runsewe and all those who made it possible for me and others to be here. Thank you Mummy. I love you!”

It was electrifying. Everyone was excited – both the high, the mighty and the ordinary people who gathered there. And it was not over yet.

From the Lord Lugard section of the Governor’s Lodge, the First Lady invited and steered the ‘train’ down to the main Governor’s residence. Everyone thought it was a mere sightseeing until Governor Sanwo-Olu himself, tall, elegant and standing ramrod straight, appeared at the open court that looked like a golf course to receive the train. Still, the Precious Olabanjo story was yet to climax.

At the main Governor’s residence, Otunba Runsewe announced Precious again to the Governor, asking her and another girl from Rivers State to join in the photograph with the Governor!

It was thrilling!

The computer tablets and other gifts the children got were good. But those items will never be equal to the experiences. Those moments of exultations which have been permanently etched in their consciousness are bound to inspire them to greater achievements in life.

In his speech, during the closing ceremony on Sunday, November 13, Vanguard’s exclusive human interest story at the Eko NAFEST, again became the highest point of the governor’s speech, when he took time to re-enact the exclusive human interest story which Vanguard Newspaper published while the festival was still ongoing: “I must not forget to mention one of the very gratifying and interesting moments of this event when the children participants paid a visit to my wife, our Mama NAFEST, where I met Precious Olabanjo, an SSS 2 student with Model Secondary School, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

He continued: “Precious’ touching story of how she got selected for the essay writing competition alongside her colleague as reported in the Vanguard Newspaper some days ago, shows that this NAFEST platform, apart from integrating different culture, is also a nurturing ground for the younger generation.

“The most striking part of her story was her determination and conviction that she would make her school and Ondo State proud by going back home with good reports and laurels.

“Precious was not alone. Some other children participants shared almost similar stories about their expectations for attending this event, and I am very pleased that the expectations of these children were not dashed as some of them are now proud owners of Laptops, (computer)Tablets and other gift items courtesy of our Mama NAFEST.

“I must commend the concept of carrying these school children along in this cultural event. This is the best way we can sustain, protect and preserve our culture for posterity.

“The main organizer of this annual event, which is the National Council for Arts and Culture, should continue to engage more children in this competition, introduce them to our cultural heritage and sustain the children corner of this competition so that more talents can be discovered and groomed.

“It is my belief that if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements, the rate of youth-related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it,” Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu concluded.