Legendary street act, Terry G is set to lock horns with new generation street performing artiste, Portable at this year’s edition of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge.

Both artistes are said to have something in common which is “craze-laden” music talent ravaging of unmatched energy and confidence.

Both Terry G and Portable will be competing head-to-head on stage by performing music, dance and other task alike to entertain fans at Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge 2022.

The event which will come up at TBS, Onikan Lagos on December 17 will attract several other Nigerian music acts including Kizz Daniel, Lade Flavour among others as they take music and football lovers to a new level of fun

With sponsors such as Viva Detergent, WakaNow and Imperio Perfume headlining the event, music fans have been urged to look forward to the music battle between Terry G and Portable,.

The show is set to make history once again, this time in celebration of the revolution of Heritage ‘Afrobeats’ and it’s proudly backed by Merrybet.