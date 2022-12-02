By Gabriel Olawale

Gospel singer Madam Titi releases new song “Oh Lord” featuring popular igbo gospel artiste Paul Nwokocha.

The song ‘Oh Lord’ is a song that should be on the lips of every Christian this period because it creates a conducive atmosphere for worship. Time and time again we are exposed to danger and the lurking hands of the evil one but our Lord God delivers us from them all. Madamtiti has reminded us yet again with this song that our worship should be ascribed to God alone.

Madam titi had proven to be an all-around success in any field she finds herself. Having been in the Nollywood industry for quite some time and even going as far as producing her own movies, she ventured into songwriting and is doing exceptionally well.

Interestingly, she is also the CEO and founder of Madamtiti Feed well fast food located in Nigeria. She indeed wears many hats.

‘Oh Lord’ by MadamTiti, featuring Paul Nwokocha is a light in these dark times, a tune everyone should have and a reminder of God’s never failing love.

It’s a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze Music

RELATED NEWS