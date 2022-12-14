Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ for “Ellen DeGeneres Show” has died at age 40.

Boss died Tuesday at a hotel, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner. No cause of death was given.

His wife, dancer Allison Holker, shared a statement about his death

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she added. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She ended her tribute, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss, known as “tWitch” on DeGeneres’ long-running syndicated daytime talk show, joined the show as a guest DJ in 2014 before becoming a permanent fixture and later being named the show’s co-executive producer in 2020. (“Ellen” ended its 19-year run in May.)

The Montgomery, Alabama, native, who started dancing at 16, competed on the fourth season of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008, and finished in second place. He first caught DeGeneres’ attention in 2010, when he was part of the cast of “Dance” and worked with DeGeneres on a routine, a moment DeGeneres called “a crash course in getting to know each other.”