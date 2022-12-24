By Efosa Taiwo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has called on the Christian community in Nigeria to participate more in politics, stressing it is not a dirty game as being made to believe.

Lalong made this known in a statement by his spokesman, Dr Macham Makut, on Saturday, when he hosted northern Christian leaders in Jos, the state capital.

The governor called on Christian leaders to make demands from candidates vying for political offices.

According to Lalong, this was necessary because anyone with the mandate to rule from God, must work in the interest of all Nigerians and that includes the Christian community.

He said, “This is why we must work harder towards mobilising our brothers and sisters to actively participate in the political process so as to not only decide who leads them, but also have a say on the table when decisions are being taken. We can no longer afford to treat politics as a dirty game thereby leaving it to some few people, and yet complain of marginalisation and poor governance. It is the Church that has the solution to the world since Jesus Christ called us the Salt of the Earth and Light of the World.”

Governor Lalong recalled how as a governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, he has enjoyed huge support from the Christian leaders within the state and the entire northern region.

He revealed he was aware of the expectations of Christians especially as it concerns their rights, privileges as well as security and safety within the polity.

“Therefore, as we approach 2023 when Nigerians will be making crucial decisions, I challenge you as leaders to guide your members to first be part of the process and also ensure that they do not make decisions based on emotions and other factors that will not add value to their aspirations.