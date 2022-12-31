By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said his intimacy with his Akwa Ibom state counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, cannot be compromised by political differences.

Governor Wike following a private meeting in Port Harcourt Saturday with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Governor Udom, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council said political conflicts shouldn’t not be allowed to separate friends like brothers.

The Rivers Governor who described the meeting in his private residence as convivial, said it was completely devoid of politics.

He said, “Politics is not what will divide brothers and friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship. We may have different political affiliation or thinking, but that should not divide the brotherly love or create gap among us.”

Sharing same feeling, Governor Udom said, “Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted. I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate, brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Governor Ortom equally added that, “We are going into 2022 and we shared among ourselves how can we best add value to our government, how can we best add value to our people, how can we do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.

“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we looked at it and said look let’s forgive one another and move forward. They are private issues.”