By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto state has Disassociated itself from the ugly phenomenon of Political thuggery in the state body of politics.

The Public relations officer and secretary publicity committee of the PDP Gubernatorial campaign council Alhaji Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal made the remarks in an exclusive Interview with our Correspondent in Sokoto.

He said the Sokoto state chapter of the PDP has signed a peace accord with all relevant stakeholders in the state with a view to ensuring peaceful and rancour-free Elections in Sokoto state and by extension Nigeria as a whole.

” We have fielded credible Candidates in all elective positions in the state, as such we don’t need tugs to harass or intimidate people during our campaign rallies sale our candidates,” says the party spokesman.

” We don’t believe in imposition of Candidate, we allow Supporters and leadership of the party to seat together and bring out the best among many aspirants, and that’s how all our Candidates emerged” stated Sanyinnawal.

” What we are trying to do now, is to empower our Youths through skills acquisition and other vocational jobs that will make them self-reliant and self-conscious in whatever the situation,” says the Public relations officer.

The Youths in the PDP were always told to have thoughtful decisions during campaign rallies,” we in the PDP will not allow our children nor the children of others to become a nuisance in the society” the PRO averred.

He disclosed that since the emergence of the PDP Gubernatorial candidate in the state Malam Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma non of the other aspirants has shown any disaffection or ill will to the decision of the party.

The PDP-led administration in the state is making all things necessary to ensure that a decent and purposeful Leadership that will change the political narratives of the state emerged comes 2023.

He described poverty, unemployment, financial attractiveness of elective positions, wealth accumulation, and ineffective security agency as responsible for political thuggery in Nigeria.

“Political thuggery also hinders public accountability of elective officers which is a bane to good governance in Nigeria. It also increases the crime rate and the emergence of credible candidates in elections hence a threat to the provision of democratic dividends ” says the PDP spokesman.