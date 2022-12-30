By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta state Police command has rescued a kidnapped victim in Warri axis while one of the kidnappers was shot dead during an exchange of gunfire between men of the command and the kidnappers.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP, Edafe Bright in a statement said the Agbarho Divisional Police Officer swung into action immediately he got a distress call that somebody was kidnapped in Ugborikoko area and one of the kidnappers was heading to Agbarho in the victim’s vehicle.

His men on stop and search operations later flagged down the vehicle on the Ughelli -Warri Express road , arresting the driver with weapons.

The suspect later led the police to where the other kidnappers were with the victim.

The police said during an exchange of gunfire, the suspect who led them there was shot and later confirmed dead at a hospital he was taken to.

“The DPO Agbarho Division deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli express-way to carry out intensive stop and search with a view to rescuing the victim and arrest of the suspects. While the Police were carrying out this task painstakingly, they intercepted a Mercedez GLK SUV (registration number withheld) that matches the description of the victim’s vehicle.

“The suspect ‘m’ aged 25yrs who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and upon searching the vehicle, one pump action gun with six (6) rounds of cartridges were recovered. During the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnapping gang that earlier kidnapped the owner of the GLK.”

“He led the team to their hideout at Ugborikoko in Warri South LGA, on arrival at the hideout, his gang members engaged the Police in a gun duel, the suspect was hit during the heavy gun duel, while other members of the gang escaped. The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family. The suspect, who sustained serious gunshot injuries during the gun duel, was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”