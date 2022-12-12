The Police Command in Katsina have succeeded in rescuing five kidnapped victims at Kurfi local government area of the state.

A statement by the police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, said the victims were kidnapped at Unguwar-Rinji village in Rawayau ward of the area.

He said the incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at about 2 a.m.

“The police received a distress call that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK47 rifles, attacked the community and kidnapped one Alhaji Ali and four others.

“The DPO Kurfi, led a tactical team and blocked their exist route. Fortunately, the terrorists followed through the expected route.

“The terrorists were engaged in a fierce gun duel and were successfully repelled.

“The kidnappers fled into the bush and abandoned their victims.

“In the course of scanning the scene, it was reasonably believed that, many terrorists escaped the scene with gunshot wounds,” he said. (NAN)