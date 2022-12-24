By Biodun Busari

Clashes have broken out between protesters and police in central Paris on Saturday, as members of the local Kurdish community swarmed the streets to demand for justice.

The protest was hinged on fatal shooting that killed three people and injured three people as well on Friday at a Kurdish cultural center

CNN reports that the demonstrators are burning properties on the streets and police have deployed their operatives to quell the tension.

The riots, which are ongoing, are taking place in the area near Place de la République in the heart of the French capital, near the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center, the site of Friday’s shooting.

The attack had a possible racist undertone as it happened at the cultural center on Rue d’Enghien in central Paris Friday.

All three victims who lost their lives were Kurds, the center’s lawyer confirmed.

A march in central Paris on Saturday, organised in the aftermath of the shooting, has been called off earlier than planned by the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDKF) due to the clashes.

“To avoid damages at the Place de la République and people getting injured, we (the CDKF) have put an end to the march,” spokesperson Berivan Firat said.

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez was billed to have had a meeting with leaders of the Kurdish community today as the outcome of the meeting would be made known to reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter deplored the “heinous attack” where “the Kurds of France have been the target.”