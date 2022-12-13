… parade suspects over theft

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Commissioner of police Kebbi state command, CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora on Tuesday paraded about 5 suspects for various crimes in the state.

The suspects were arrested by police team who received intelligent that one Abubakar Ismail, site manager of KEBNA jamb ICT center in Zuru, stole 83 pieces of HP laptop and sold each 40,000 to one Chukwudi P Otutu who resides in Sokoto. Police arrested the two and recovered 76 out of the 83 pieces of the stolen laptops.

In another operations, on 20th November, 2022,a gang of kidnappers invaded the residence of one Alhaji Adamu laga of tsamiya district of Bagudo local government attacked and abducted him ,following report by his family a team of armed mobile police went after the kidnappers engaged them in gun duel killed one of them and rescued the victim unhurt while 43 AK47 rifles ,Dane guns locally made pistol and ammunitions were recovered, other members of his gang are at large.

However, CP Ahmed also presented cheques of N18m to the families of deceased police officers who died in active service, each will smile home with 3.6m for the upkeep of their families “on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, I present to you a cheque for 18m,we urge you to use the money judiciously for the upkeep of the family”.