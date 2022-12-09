By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama on Friday paraded one Abubakar Jimoh aka Abu Carrot who allegedly murdered a 12-year-old boy and injured his pregnant mother at Adewole area in Ilorin West local government area of Kwara state about two years ago.

Abu Carrot was arrested by the police along with his accomplice, Mutador Olamilekan on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on Madi road, Gaa Saka area of Ilorin.

The duo according to the Odama were arrested by the Police during a stop and search on vehicles passing through the area.

Parading the suspects, Odama said the duo were on a mission to rob members of Ifesowapo Social Club who were holding their meeting at Madi road on that day when they were arrested.

Odama said that one locally made Revolver Pistol was found in their possession when a search was conducted on the two suspects.

He said, “Officers and men attached to the new model Police station which was recently commissioned by the IGP, Alkali Baba at Madi area Ilorin on 6/12/2022 at about 1400hrs ,while on surveillance patrol of the area spotted in the duo of Abubakar Jimoh ‘m’ (aka Abu Carrot) and Murtador Olamilekan ‘m’ on Madi road Gaa-Saka area Ilorin, they were stopped and when search was conducted on their persons, one locally made Revolver Pistol was found in their possession.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed freely that they were on a mission to operate and rob members of a group by the name Ifesowapo Social Club, while in a meeting at Madi Road.

“Investigation further revealed that the first suspect Abubakar Jimoh a.k.a Abu Carrot has been on the wanted list of the Command having shot and killed a 12years old boy and got the late boy’s pregnant mother seriously injured in Adewole Area about two years ago. The suspects would soon be charged to Court”, he said.

Others paraded for house burglary and stolen of Cars included Adeniyi Olalekan of Ogidi Area Ilorin, Abdulraheem Nasiru and Ugwu Friday, an Electronics dealer who was arrested for alleged issuing of receipts to the thieves for the electronics and generators stolen by the thieves.

The Police Commissioner said, “Acting on an actionable intelligence by operatives of the State’s CID, led to the arrest of one Adeniyi Olalekan ‘m’ of Ogidi Area Ilorin and Abdulraheem Nasiru ‘m’ the two suspects are specialists in house breaking and theft of property of innocent citizens. Under interrogation, the suspects confessed to a series of housebreaking and theft of electronics, vehicles from where parked, motorcycles and other items within Ilorin and Ogbomosho both in Kwara and Oyo States respectively. “

He said that further investigation led to the recovery of 3 Toyota Sienna Buses, One Toyota Corolla car, 4 Motorcycles, One Plasma Television, 3 Generating sets, 7 Bags containing telephone accessories, 5 bags of Semovita and house-breaking tools including one iron cutter and one iron rod.

“Their receiver who also issued them a receipt to cover the stolen property by name Friday Ugwu ‘m’ office Apata Area, Eiyenkorin village, Ilorin was also arrested”, he said.

Odama said that the suspects would be charged in Court as soon as the investigation into the case was concluded.