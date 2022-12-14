.

l…another for stealing 83 HP laptops

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A 25-year-old man, Zarau Sahabi, who allegedly killed a three-year-old child, Gaddafi Nasiru, in Kwaku village, Kebbi State, was one of the suspects paraded by the State Police Command for various offences in the state.

During the parade of the five suspects in Birnin Kebbi, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Kontagora, yesterday, said 25-year-old Sahabi hit the child with a wood “and the victim died on the spot, the police mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspect, who confessed to the crime and would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

The CP added that based on the report of theft and receiving stolen properties they arrested one Abubakar Ismail, who is the site manager of KEBNA jamb ICT centre in Zuru.

He said one Dr Michael Ezra-Dikki, reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zuru, that his computer centre was burgled.

Magaji-Kontagora said: “The complainant said he visited the centre where he discovered that one Abubakar Ismail, the site manager, had stolen 83 pieces of HP laptops, belonging to the centre, took them to one Chukwudi Otutu of Otutu computer centre in Sokoto town, and sold each one at the cost of N40,000.

“On receipt of the complaint, a team of policemen swung into action and succeeded in arresting the suspect and recovered 76 pieces of the said stolen laptops. An investigation is in progress and the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.”

The CP said the command had also rescued a kidnapped victim from a gang of kidnappers, adding that in the process, a member of the kidnapping gang was gunned down.

He said: “On November 20, 2022, at about 2030hrs, a gang of kidnappers invaded the residence of one Adamu of Laga village, Tsamiya District, Bagudo Local Government Area (LGA), attacked and kidnapped him.

“On receipt of this information, a team of policemen swiftly responded, pursued the kidnappers and engaged them in a gun duel. As a result, the victim was rescued unhurt and one of the suspects, named Angulu, was gunned down.

“Similarly, three AK-47 rifles, two fabricated dane guns, one locally-made pistol, 47 AK-47 live ammunition and seven live cartridges were also recorded as exhibits.

“However, one Alti Abdullahi, aka Altu of Sabon Gari village, Tsamiya District of Bagudo LGA, was also arrested in connection with the case.”

He said in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to having committed the crime and mentioned his gang members, who are currently at large.

Magaji-Kontagora who listed the suspects to include Dogo Bube, Chakari, Jabbi Daneri and Shehu Tambaya, also said the suspect further confessed to having been responsible for the kidnapping of one Ado of Sanji village and Muhammadu of Tungar Gyado area of Sanji village all in Tsamiya District, Bagudo LGA.

The commissioner added that the gang had collected the sum of N3.5 million as ransom but an investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.

Similarly, Magaji-Kontagora added that the command had rescued another kidnapped victim at Ladda forest.