By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested a gunrunner and recovered 4 AK47 rifles, 344 rounds of live ammunition and one bandits operational vehicle in the state.

While confirming the arrest, spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige said operatives of the Command attached to Tudun Wada Zaria while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

According to him ,”on being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the eagle eyed operatives.”

“The motorcycle and the rider who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu ‘m’ aged 33 years of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State were immediately subjected to a thorough search which led to the recovery of the following items inside the bags (1) Four (4) AK47 rifles, (2) Three hundred and forty four (344) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, (3) Ten (10) Telephone handsets and (4) Charms.”

He explained that the arrested suspect was taken into custody and preliminary investigation revealed he and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command CP Y.A Ayoku ..has ordered for a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts. The CP further assured members of the public that the command will be unwavering in its commitment to ensuring public safety and security in line with the operational guidelines handed down by the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba .”

“The Commissioner of Police further enlisted the support and cooperation of all and sundry to the Police and other security agencies as security provision remains a shared responsibility,” he said.