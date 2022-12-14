By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI, POLICE operatives, Wednesday, killed one kidnap suspect at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, and rescued the victim.

The command in a statement it’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bright Edafe, said three other members of the kidnap gang escaped into a nearby bush.

The statement read: “On 13/12/2022, at about 0200hours, the DPO Ozoro received a distress call, that the residence of one man (name withheld) along Owhelogbo road, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Governmeny Area was attacked by assailants who shot at him, forced him into the trunk of his own car, and took him away.

“The DPO, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, upon receiving this information, mobilized and led Police operatives/vigilantes to Owelogbo road, and other parts that exit Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim, and possibly, arrest of the suspects.

“Their effort paid off when they sighted a Corolla car with a registration number that matched the description given by the distress caller. In an attempt to intercept them, the suspects abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, fired some shot while escaping into a nearby bush.

“The Police operatives relentlessly went after them, and successfully neutralized one of the suspects while three others escaped. The kidnapped victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, his vehicle, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun were recovered.

“Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”