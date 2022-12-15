.

….Kill two wanted terrorists in Katsina

By Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Ogalah Ibrahim, Ozoro

A kidnap victim was, yesterday, rescued by police operatives from the trunk of his car at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, with the kidnap suspect killed.

The command in a statement by its Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bright Edafe, said three other members of the kidnap gang escaped into a nearby bush.

The statement read: “On 13/12/2022, at about 0200hours, the DPO Ozoro received a distress call, that the residence of one man (name withheld) along Owhelogbo road, Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area was attacked by assailants who shot at him, forced him into the trunk of his car, and took him away.

“The DPO, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, upon receiving this information, mobilized and led Police operatives/vigilantes to Owelogbo road, and other parts that exit Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim, and possibly, arrest the suspects.

“Their effort paid off when they sighted a Corolla car with a registration number that matched the description given by the distress caller. In an attempt to intercept them, the suspects abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, and fired some shots while escaping into a nearby bush.

“The Police operatives relentlessly went after them, and successfully neutralized one of the suspects while three others escaped. The kidnapped victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, and his vehicle, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun was recovered.

“Effort to arrest the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

Earlier on Monday, the Katsina Police Command said it succeeded in rescuing one Alhaji Ali and three other kidnapped victims from Unguwar Rinji in Ruwayau Village, Kurfi LGA of the state.

SP Gambo Isah, spokesman Katsina Police Command, said the DPO Kurfi, led a tactical team to block the exit route of the terrorists while leaving the community with their captives and was able to repel them after engaging them in a fierce gun battle.