Ogbechie

The Nigerian Police has cleared the Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie of criminal allegations made against him by Prince Ned Nwoko in connection with land and chieftaincy disputes in Idumuje-Ugboko community, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Recall sometime in February 2021, Prince Ned Nwoko made a series of allegations bothering on the threat to life, murder, and terrorism, against Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie. In addition to the above, Prince Nwoko alleged that a certain Osemeka Bosah Oscar who was allegedly privy to the information bothering on the purported threat to life died mysteriously.

These allegations subsequently formed the basis of several petitions written by Prince Ned Nwoko and submitted to the Nigerian Police, against Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie.

The police report released on the aforesaid case which was signed by ACP Y.Y Abubakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Enquiry Bureau, Force Criminal Investigation Department, stated that its investigations did not reveal any evidence to establish case of conspiracy, threat to life of Prince Ned Nwoko and threat to the life of Osemeka Oscar Bosah.

The report read, “In view of the above facts, investigation has not revealed any evidence to establish a Pima Facie case of conspiracy, threat to life of Prince Ned Nwoko and threat to life of Osemeka Oscar Bosah against the suspects…”

Following the heinous allegations made by Prince Ned Nwoko, Dr. Ogbechie had also filed a defamation suit against him at the High Court of F.C.T, Abuja, presided over by the Honourable Justice Chizoba. N Orji. Hearing in the suit commenced on November 30, 2022, with Dr. Ogbechie giving evidence. In the suit, Dr. Ogbechie represented by a senior lawyer, Ekeme Ohwovoriole, SAN, is claiming, amongst others, a retraction of the defamatory publication made by Prince Ned Nwoko, a written apology and the sum of 1 billion Naira against Prince Ned Nwoko for defamation. In the meantime, the case has been adjourned to February 27, 2023, for further hearing.

RELATED NEWS