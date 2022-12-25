.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Sadiq Abubakar has banned the sales and use of all kinds of Fireworks, Firecrackers, and Knockouts in Abuja.

This is just as he felicitated with residents of the FCT as families and friends gathered around for the Christmas and new year celebrations.

In a statement by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh CP Sadiq urged all and sundry to “embrace love and peace which are the core essence of the season and shun all form of violence.”

He disclosed that the directive is part of a proactive move by the Police to “sustain the relative peace in the FCT, and adequately contain crimes and criminality, particularly ones peculiar to the end of the year, the Christmas and New Year festivities.”

Towards this end, the CP has “deployed both covert and overt security apparatus to ensure residents of the FCT enjoy the Yuletide season in a relatively calm environment.

“He further ordered all Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Police Units within the FCT to carry out due enforcement of the ban and ensure that anyone who violates the order is arrested and brought to book.

“CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar while enjoining the good people of FCT to be vigilant and security conscious, urged members of the public to promptly report any suspicious activity within their locality via the commands emergency numbers 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

He also reassured that the Police remain committed to the safety, security and peaceful co-existence of all residents in the Federal Capital Territory “