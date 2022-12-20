Police in Osun on Tuesday in Osogbo announced a ban on street carnivals during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated that the ban was put in place to prevent miscreants from causing mayhem under the guise of street carnivals.

“In the police’s efforts to guarantee peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state, we advise members of the public, especially youths that annual street carnivals are prohibited for this period.

“Intelligence availed the Command suggests that miscreants plan to carry out mayhem in the guise of street carnivals. Streets carnival will, therefore not be tolerated in whatever form or guise.

“All organisers of carnivals are enjoined to hire halls or use gated compounds to celebrate the festivals.

“Parents and guardians are equally warned to advise their children and wards to shun any act that could jeopardise the peace of this season.

“Anyone caught or found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The people of Osun are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses and celebrations peacefully.’’ Opalola stated. (NAN)