The Police Command in Ekiti has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the theft of a Toyota Corolla car at GRA Area in Ado-Ekiti.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, said that the suspect was arrested with the stolen vehicle at Yamoye, Kogi.

Abutu said that the police command received a distress call on Dec. 18 at 8.00 a.m. that the vehicle had been stolen where it was parked.

“Upon the receipt of the report, the Anti-Vehicle Theft Section (AVTS) of the State CID, Ekiti State Police Command, swung into action and traced the vehicle to Yamoye in Kogi state where the suspect was arrested with the stolen vehicle,” he said.

Abutu said the suspect during interrogation confessed to the commission of the theft and revealed to the police that he had been into car theft operation since 2021.

“He further revealed that he operates majorly in Ekiti, Kogi and Kano, while his major buyers are from Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

“Exhibits recovered are one Toyota Corolla car, Toyota Yaris, three master keys for Toyota, Hyundai and Honda cars respectively and two Samsung phones,’’ the spokesman said.

Abutu said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the police investigation was concluded. (NAN)