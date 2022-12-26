.

Police operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division of Enugu metropolis, with assistance from Neighbourhood Watch Group, have arrested one Sunday Chukwu, 21, for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They recovered one locally-fabricated pistol with one live cartridge from the suspect during a surveillance and patrol operation on Dec. 24 at about 9:30 p.m.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the suspect and his cohorts at large were suspected to be perfecting plans to use the recovered items to perpetrate their criminal intentions this festive season.

“This shows that the Enugu State Police Command’s 2022 Yuletide Security and Safety Plan have started yielding fruits in the positive direction,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the case was undergoing further discreet investigation.

“However, operational, investigation and intelligence gathering activities geared towards actualising maximum security and safety in the state have been intensified,” he said