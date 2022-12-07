By Biodun Busari

Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday said an Inspector of Police in connection with the shooting and killing of one Gafaru Buraimoh, a resident of Happy Land Estate, Ajah has been arrested and detained.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the undisclosed police officer was arrested on Tuesday and said an investigation has commenced on the matter.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday but Hundeyin said the officer behind the shooting has been “immediately disarmed.”

He also commiserated with Buraimoh’s family and assured Lagosians that the investigation into the murder of the victim would serve justice

Eyewitnesses gave accounts of the incident which was revealed to have happened in front of Ajiwe police station, Ajah, area of Lagos.

In a thread of tweets, titled ‘Police arrest, detain officer behind shooting incident’ the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer said the Area Commander of Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has been notified.

The statement read, “At About 2330hrs of Tuesday, December 06 2022, a shooting incident involving men of Ajah Division, resulted in the unfortunate death of Gafaru Buraimoh of Happy Land Estate, Ajah.

“The officer behind the shooting, an Inspector of Police, was immediately disarmed and has been detained, as full-scale investigation has commenced.

“The Lagos State Police Command through the Area Commander, Elemoro and Divisional Police Officer, Ajah has since notified and established contact with the family.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased over the avoidable and most unfortunate incident, gives assurances that the already commenced investigation into the immediate and remote circumstances leading to the shooting will be brought to a speedy and conclusive end, while equally ensuring that justice is served.”